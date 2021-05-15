Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build 14107.20000(Beta Channel) for Windows users. The new Office build, however, adds no new features. Instead, it brings fixes for a plethora of issues found in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook. You can read the full official changelog below.
Changelog
Word
Notable fixes
We fixed an issue where OneDrive would display a merge error message when there was indeed no merge conflict.
We fixed an issue where pressing key combinations such as ctrl + shift + @ would not produce the expected accented character( in this case, ‘å’).
We fixed an issue related to z-order of SVG objects when converted to shapes.
We fixed an issue related to image compression.
We fixed an issue where copying a mail attachment to an application other than Word would fail if the filename included DBCS characters.
We fixed an issue where Word sometimes displayed a border around text that should have not been there.
Excel
Notable fixes
We fixed an issue where OneDrive would display a merge error message when there was indeed no merge conflict.
We fixed an issue related to z-order of SVG objects when converted to shapes.
We fixed an issue related to image compression.
PowerPoint
Notable fixes
We fixed an issue where OneDrive would display a merge error message when there was indeed no merge conflict.
We fixed an issue related to z-order of SVG objects when converted to shapes.
We fixed an issue related to image compression.
Outlook
Notable fixes
We fixed an issue that caused users to see actionable messages either constantly refreshing or reverting back to headers after download when running in Download Headers Only mode.
We fixed an issue that caused the people picker in Outlook to expand upwards rather than downwards for users with a perpetual license.
We fixed an issue that caused users of custom domains to see a warning message about permissions when pasting a link into an email message.
To update to the latest Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.