Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build 14107.20000(Beta Channel) for Windows users. The new Office build, however, adds no new features. Instead, it brings fixes for a plethora of issues found in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Word

Notable fixes

  • We fixed an issue where OneDrive would display a merge error message when there was indeed no merge conflict.

  • We fixed an issue where pressing key combinations such as ctrl + shift + @ would not produce the expected accented character( in this case, ‘å’).

  • We fixed an issue related to z-order of SVG objects when converted to shapes.

  • We fixed an issue related to image compression.

  • We fixed an issue where copying a mail attachment to an application other than Word would fail if the filename included DBCS characters.

  • We fixed an issue where Word sometimes displayed a border around text that should have not been there.

Excel

Notable fixes

  • We fixed an issue where OneDrive would display a merge error message when there was indeed no merge conflict.

  • We fixed an issue related to z-order of SVG objects when converted to shapes.

  • We fixed an issue related to image compression.

PowerPoint

Notable fixes

  • We fixed an issue where OneDrive would display a merge error message when there was indeed no merge conflict.

  • We fixed an issue related to z-order of SVG objects when converted to shapes.

  • We fixed an issue related to image compression.

Outlook

Notable fixes

  • We fixed an issue that caused users to see actionable messages either constantly refreshing or reverting back to headers after download when running in Download Headers Only mode.

  • We fixed an issue that caused the people picker in Outlook to expand upwards rather than downwards for users with a perpetual license.

  • We fixed an issue that caused users of custom domains to see a warning message about permissions when pasting a link into an email message.

To update to the latest Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.

