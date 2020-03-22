Microsoft is expected to shed light on Windows Core OS at Build 2020. The company has been rumoured to be working on a modular OS designed to work on a wide range of hardware and form-factors.

While we don’t know much about the OS, it looks like Microsoft might be ready to talk about the OS in public. According to a Geekbench result spotted by Windows Latest, the rumoured modular OS is being tested on an Intel machine. This is not the first time the Core OS has shown up on Geekbench. The OS made an appearance twice last year and was spotted running on the same hardware, i.e., an unknown Intel i5-L15G7 processor with 5 cores and a base frequency of 1.38 GHz.

Windows Core OS has been referenced in the past on various Microsoft internal documents, LinkedIn job postings and might even power the next-generation Xbox. Last year, a rumour indicated that Windows Core OS will launch in 2020. Unfortunately, Core is still a closely guarded secret and we don’t know much about it apart from the fact that it could be a cloud-driven operating system and will run Win32 apps.