Microsoft is expected to release the first Dev build of Windows 11 this week and while Insiders are excited to test the first official Windows 11 build, there are speculations about the OS starting to ship either in October or holiday 2021. The likelihood of the next version of Windows shipping to the general public in October, however, is higher as a Teams message from Panos Panay may have hinted at the October release date.

As spotted by The Verge, Panos Panay, while talking about Windows 11, sent out a Teams message that reads “can’t wait until October.” While this could mean something else, experts are of the view that Panos confirmed the October release date with a cryptic message. The exact release date, however, is still not out yet.

Microsoft watcher Zac Bowden also highlighted the possibility of Windows 11 coming in the month of October this year. And now with a hint, if at all, from Microsoft, chances are high that the new version of Windows will start to become available for eligible users in October. While there is still some degree of uncertainty with regards to the release date, we’re willing to bet that the Windows 11 stable version won’t be available until October.

Before you get too excited about Windows 11, you should take note that the upcoming Windows OS won’t be available to PCs that meet the minimum hardware requirements. So, you should definitely check whether your PC is eligible to get the update. You can click here to know whether you’re eligible for the update.