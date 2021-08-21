Back in 2019, Microsoft launched the Windows (now Azure) Virtual Desktop service to deliver a multi-user Windows 10 experience from the cloud. Azure Virtual Desktop also delivered simplified management, optimizations for Office 365 ProPlus, and support for Remote Desktop Services (RDS) environments.

Azure Virtual Desktop has become a popular cloud VDI platform to run desktops and apps in the cloud and deliver a full Windows experience to users virtually anywhere. Organizations currently use it with Windows 10, Windows 7, Windows Server and Microsoft has now announced that they are offering Windows 11 on Azure Virtual Desktop.

Enterprise and Education customers can use Azure Virtual Desktop to test Windows 11 now that it is available in the Windows Insider Program. Azure Virtual Desktop is a great place for customers to set up their validation environment to try out this new operating system.

For Windows 11, Azure Virtual Desktop still provides exclusive support for multi-session, an important option that helps companies optimize costs by running multiple users on a single Azure virtual machine. You can use Trusted Launch (available in preview) to enable TPM 2.0 and secure boot as part of the VM configuration to take full advantage of the security capabilities in Windows 11. The user experience with Azure Virtual Desktop is intended to be identical to the local PC experience. Some higher-end graphics effects, such as transparencies, animations, and rounded corners, may require using Azure Virtual Desktop with an Azure VM with the right GPU support.

You can visit the Azure Marketplace to choose from three Windows 11 images:

Windows 11 Enterprise (Preview)

Windows 11 Enterprise multi-session (Preview)

Windows 11 Enterprise multi-session + Microsoft 365 Apps (Preview)

Find out more about Azure Virtual Desktop at Microsoft here.

via BleepingComputer