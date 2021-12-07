Microsoft has just announced a redesigned Notepad for Windows 11 Insiders in the Dev Channel. The new Notepad includes a bunch of new features and a new design.

Microsoft has finally listened to what users have been asking for years. The new Notepad can now adapt to your system theme preferences. In other words, it now supports dark mode as well as light mode. By default, it’ll respect your system theme preference. The new Notepad also features a new Settings page where you get the options to change the theme and font styles.

You’ll also notice that the new Notepad is also updated with the new visual design of Windows 11, including rounded corners, Mica, and more. The redesigned find and replace experience and support for multi-level undo will also be useful.

However, the new Notepad includes a number of know issues, which include issues affecting keyboard access keys usage for when switching between different input languages or while using Japanese IME, and under certain circumstances. You may also notice some unexpected behavior when using shift-click to select text. Microsoft promises to fix these issues in future updates.