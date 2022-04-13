Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22598 Official ISO now available for download

Microsoft has released Windows 11 22598 to the users subscribed in Beta and Dev Channels. The update is available for users on both channels. Also, those who want to do a fresh install can download the official ISO from the official Microsoft website.

Microsoft has released Windows 11 Insider Preview (Dev Channel) Build 22598 ISO, and you can download it right now.

Suppose you want to know what Microsoft is working on for the next major version of Windows 11. In that case, you can now get a comprehensive idea about what’s coming next in Windows 11 by downloading the official ISO from the Microsoft website.

However, Windows 11 Build 22598 is not a stable build, and therefore you should not install it on your main PC. Instead, you should install the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22598 on a virtual machine.

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22598 contains a number of new features, including 4K desktop backgrounds in Windows Spotlight, auto-launching of the Get Started app, updated tooltip, updated Media Player, and more.

The update also includes a number of bug fixes and performance improvements. You can read about what’s new and what’s been fixed in the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22598 by reading our previous post.

You can download the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22598 official ISO from the official Microsoft website.

It’s worth mentioning that Windows 11 Build 22598 includes several known issues. You can read about them in detail below.

Windows 11 Build 22598 known issues.