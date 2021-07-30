Check out behind the scenes of making Windows 11 features

Microsoft has released a new portal that will allow you to get behind the scenes with Windows 11 designers. You can watch how the new Windows features is being designed. Some of the topics that are available in the new portal are listed below.

Discover why Microsoft redesigned features like Start, Taskbar, Search & Quick Settings.?

See how Microsoft created Widgets to help you stay on top of what matters most to you.

Get the story behind the new touch keyboard, voice typing and tablet posture experiences.

New name, new sounds, new contrast themes. See all that’s new in accessibility.

You can discover behind the scenes of making Windows 11 features here.