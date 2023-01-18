Microsoft introduces 2 Windows 11 builds to Insiders in Release Preview Channel

Microsoft is releasing two Windows 11 builds to the Release Preview Channel today. Build 22621.1192 will be coming to Insiders on Windows 11 22H2, while Build 22000.1515 will be for the Insiders on the original Windows 11 release version. While the former will get only one new improvement, the latter will receive a total of five. As usual, both also gets a bunch of fixes.

Windows 11 Build 22621.1192

The sole improvement coming to Insiders in Build 22621.1192 focuses on the experience for preview .NET Framework updates. According to Microsoft, this change will allow users to see all future preview (optional) .NET Framework updates on the ‘Optional updates’ page (Settings > Windows Update > Advanced options > Optional updates) and control which optional updates to install. Meanwhile, here are the fixes included in the build.

Windows 11 Build 22000.1515

For Insiders in the Release Preview Channel running the original release of Windows 11, Build 22000.1515 will deliver five improvements, though they are not a big deal as they have been introduced by Microsoft in other builds before. Nonetheless, here are the changes Microsoft is introducing in this build.

Combination of Windows Spotlight with Themes on the Personalization page, making the Windows Spotlight feature more accessible.

Improved Microsoft Account experience, allowing users to manage OneDrive subscriptions and storage alerts in the place.

The full amount of storage capacity of all OneDrive subscriptions will be displayed alongside the total storage on the Accounts page in the Settings app.

There will be storage alerts for Microsoft OneDrive subscribers on the Systems page in the Settings app when the user is about to reach the storage limit. It also offers a way to manage and purchase additional storage.

The Accounts page in the Settings app will start showing Xbox subscription details, allowing users to manage the subscription on the page.

Here are the fixes coming to Build 22000.1515.