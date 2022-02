Microsoft has released Windows 11 Build 22000.526(KB5010414) to the Beta Channels. The new update includes no new features. However, the update offers a ton of improvements to make it better. The update also includes bug fixes. You can read the full official changelog of Windows 11 Build 22000.526 below.

Changelog

Windows 11 Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels can install Windows 11 Build 22000.526

(KB5010414) by Checking for Updates in Settings.