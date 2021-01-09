We reported a month ago in December that WindowsCentral’s Zac Bowden tweeted that the final build of the OS, build 20279, has been compiled.

Trying to confirm, but I believe the final build of Windows 10X has been compiled at build 20279. MS will continue to fix bugs internally between now and when the first 10X devices start shipping. — Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) December 11, 2020

It appears however that testing has turned up further bugs which have delayed the final build of the operating system.

Yesterday Zac tweeted that Microsoft has compiled a new build, version 20280, suggesting RTM has in fact been delayed.

Microsoft has rolled another build, 20280, in the 10X release branch. They must've found a blocking bug with 20279. Either way, testing continues. OEMs should get the final bits in the next few weeks. https://t.co/0M4xmGDFdd — Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) January 8, 2021

Zac now suggests the final build sent to OEMs may still be some weeks away.

While Windows 10X was originally intended for high-end dual-screen tablets, the OS has now been retargeted for cheaper laptops running UWP apps and PWAs, with the main competition being ChromeOS.

The first devices running the OS are expected in Spring 2021. The devices will be targetted at front-line workers who do not normally use computers, and much of the work to make the OS easy and intuitive to use for this population are expected to also filter back to the full version of Windows 10.

via WindowsLatest