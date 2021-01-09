We reported a month ago in December that WindowsCentral’s Zac Bowden tweeted that the final build of the OS, build 20279, has been compiled.

It appears however that testing has turned up further bugs which have delayed the final build of the operating system.

Yesterday Zac tweeted that Microsoft has compiled a new build, version 20280, suggesting RTM has in fact been delayed.

Zac now suggests the final build sent to OEMs may still be some weeks away.

While Windows 10X was originally intended for high-end dual-screen tablets, the OS has now been retargeted for cheaper laptops running UWP apps and PWAs, with the main competition being ChromeOS.

The first devices running the OS are expected in Spring 2021. The devices will be targetted at front-line workers who do not normally use computers, and much of the work to make the OS easy and intuitive to use for this population are expected to also filter back to the full version of Windows 10.

via WindowsLatest

Comments