Microsoft has so far maintained silence over the launch date of the Windows 10X, but it’s expected that the company will officially release the first Windows 10X devices in Spring 2021. However, sources close to the renowned Microsoft journalist Zac Bowden say that Microsoft is now considering launching Windows 10X in late Spring, with the first Windows 10X devices launching later in the second half of 2021.

This is not the first time we’re seeing Microsoft is delaying the launch of a product. But this time, the company is doing it for all the good reasons. Sources say that Microsoft is pushing the launch date of 10X to “ensure that the product is ready and robust for a smooth release(via Windows Central).” However, Microsoft has neither accepted nor rejected the claims, leaving us no choice but to take these claims with a pinch of salt.

It’s worth noting that the 10X will be available on single devices when it launches, contrary to what Microsoft originally promised while showcasing Surface Neo — that the new OS is designed for dual-screen and foldable devices. Now, Microsoft is working towards making the OS capable of running single-screen devices as well while waiting for the right moment to launch it for dual-screen devices.

For those who’re unaware, Windows 10X devices will be targeted at front-line workers who do not normally use computers. In other words, this year, the 10X launch will focus less on consumer devices and more on educational and enterprise focussed PCs. For consumers, Microsoft is preparing a big Sun Valley update to add new features and modern user experiences to Windows 10 desktop.

With Windows 10X, Microsoft is trying to pose a direct threat to Chrome OS, but whether the software giant manages to go head to head, or even beat Google’s desktop OS only time will tell. Meanwhile, you can share your thoughts on the Windows 10X down in the comments section.