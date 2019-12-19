Windows 10 December Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 1909 appears to be one of those builds which brought many issues with them.

Those who are running Windows 10 November 2019 Update and installed the latest December Cumulative update are now having issues with the search bar in the File Explorer. While trying to use the search bar in the File Explorer, affected users are facing issues such as freezing of search bar.

The December Cumulative update also blocked users from right-clicking on the search bar of the File Explorer, thus preventing you from pasting anything in the File Explorer search bar.

Microsoft, however, resolved the issue and added the ability to right-click within the Search bar in Windows 10 20H1 Build 19536.

“We’ve updated the new File Explorer search experience to enable you to remove previous searches via an option if you right click the entry in the dropdown,” the company explained.

“This is seriously bad quality control. As far as quality and reliability, Windows 7 was definitely the better product. It’s too bad because I do like Windows 10 but the fact a different part of it breaks as often as it has been lately makes Microsoft look like a company that’s struggling,” a user wrote in Microsoft’s community forum.

Microsoft might issue a fix for these bugs in next month via a January Cumulative Update.

via Windowslatest