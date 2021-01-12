Microsoft has added another feature to the Your Phone app for Windows 10 Insiders.

The latest new feature is the ability to view your phone WIFI and Network signal strength, along with battery charge status.

The feature was leaked more than a year ago, but then was only available to those who hacked the app for hidden features.

The feature is currently available for Windows 10 Insiders with Build 1.20122.119.0 of the app. It is not clear how far it has rolled out yet.

via Florian B