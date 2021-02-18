You will soon be able to toggle your phone’s device settings such as WIFI, Bluetooth, Do Not Disturb and more directly from the Your Phone app, in its latest update.

ALumia reports that version v1.21012.195.0 of the Your Phone app will now not only show you the status of your indicators but also let you adjust them.

The feature is however rolling out slowly, so it may take some time to show up on your handset.

You can find the Your Phone app in the Microsoft Store here.