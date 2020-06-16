Windows 10 Version 20H2 is the next big feature update for Windows 10 PCs

Along with the announcement about the release of 20H2 Build 19042.330 to the Beta Channel (previously Slow ring), Microsoft today announced that Windows 10 Version 20H2 is the next big feature update coming to Windows 10 PCs in the second half of this year. Windows 10, version 20H2 will be the first version of Windows that will come pre-installed with the new Microsoft Edge web browser.

This upcoming Windows 10 Version 20H2 update will be available for all Windows 10 PCs running the Windows 10 May 2020 Update (also referred to as Windows 10, version 2004).

Microsoft today also announced that they are changing their approach to numerical versions for Windows and move to a format that represents the half of the calendar year in which the release becomes available in retail and commercial channels. Instead of something like “Windows 10, version 2004”, Microsoft will use “Windows 10, version 20H1”. This naming change is applicable only for commercial customers and partners. Microsoft will continue to use names like “Windows 10 May 2020 Update” for general consumers.

Source: Microsoft