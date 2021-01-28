AdDuplex has released the numbers for January 2020, giving us an insight into the market share of different Windows 10 versions. According to the stats, the May 2020 Update is still the most popular version of the OS with over 39% usage share.

As you can see in the above image, Windows 10 May 2020 Update now holds 39.8% of the market. This is followed by Windows 10 v1909 that that holds 31.2% of the market. October 2020 Update, on the other hand, has added another 3% users and now moves to 16.8%. Windows 10 May 2019 Update has dropped down to 6.6% and 0.2% of the users are on Windows 10 Insider builds.

It’s worth noting that the AdDuplex data is based on close to 80,000 PCs running UWP store apps, therefore, it cannot paint the whole picture.