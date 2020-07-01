Windows 10 Version 2004 (May 2020 Update) finally available for Microsoft Surface devices

If you have a Surface Pro 7 or Surface Laptop 3, you may be aware that Microsoft has stopped the rollout of the Windows 10 Version 2004 (May 2020 update) to your device, after reports that this was causing unexpected shutdowns or reboots. This was due to the Always On, Always Connected feature having compatibility issues with Windows 10, version 2004 (the Windows 10 May 2020 Update).

Microsoft delivered an fix for this issue in KB4557957. Since the fix is ready, Microsoft removed the safeguard hold on June 29, 2020. If you have an affected Surface device, you need to now check for updates. I guess Windows 10 version 2004 will be offered for your device.

Source: Microsoft