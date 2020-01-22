Windows 10 20H1 development has been finalized, and Microsoft is all set to release the update in April or May. Before its release to the Release Preview ring, the company will first issue the final security fixes.

In recent news, Windows 10 version 2004 has received certification for Bluetooth 5.1, which promises improvements like faster connectivity and reduced energy consumption. This is thanks to the GATT caching enhancements. The update will also include general performance improvements.

Microsoft will also enable support for Bluetooth 5.2 features in preview builds of an upcoming Windows 10 update. After the update, Windows 10 will support Enhanced Attribute Protocol (EATT)- an improved version of Windows 10 will support Enhanced Attribute Protocol (EATT), The main changes include improved user experience and reduced end-to-end latency.

The 20H2 update is due for release in 2020 and, unlike 20H1, will focus on under-the-hood refinements rather than new features. The features of 20H1 will include Cloud Recovery, Windows Search algorithm, new Cortana experience, and other improvements.

Source: Windowslatest