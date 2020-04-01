Windows 10 users can soon share files directly from File Explorer to Skype

Microsoft today announced the release of new Skype Insider Preview build 8.59 with several new features. You can read about the new features below.

You can now share files directly from File Explorer to Skype. Right click and access the context menu of each file, you will find the option to share the file via Skype.

This update improves the call controls. For example, you can end a Skype call directly from your Recent Chat list, saving few clicks. You can also find call duration in the Recent Chat list.

In the last update, Skype added the ability to delete unwanted contacts. With this update, Skype team have improved the deletion function. You can now delete multiple contacts right from the contact list by using the Shift or Ctrl /Cmd buttons.

/Cmd buttons. In the Skype mobile app on iOS, you can now on you can search for any available subscriptions.

This update also includes some bug fixes,?performance and stability improvements.? For some users, Skype was starting in foreground when it set to start in the background. This new Insider update fixes this issue.

These new features are rolling out to Insiders in the coming days.

Source: Skype