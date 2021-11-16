Windows 10 November 2021 Update now available for download

Microsoft today announced the availability of Windows 10 November 2021 Update (popularly known as Windows 10, version 21H2). As expected, Microsoft will be throttling up availability of this update over the coming weeks to ensure a reliable download experience for all
What’s new in Windows 10 November 2021 Update:
- Adding WPA3 H2E standards support for enhanced Wi-Fi security
- Windows Hello for Business introduces a new deployment method called cloud trust to support simplified passwordless deployments and achieve a deploy-to-run state within a few minutes
- GPU compute support in the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) and Azure IoT Edge for Linux on Windows (EFLOW) deployments for machine learning and other compute intensive workflows
Devices running Windows 10, version 2004 or later will have a faster update experience with the Windows 10 November 2021 update.
Source: Microsoft
