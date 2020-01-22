In an update to its Release Information page, Microsoft has announced that the Windows 10 November 2019 update is now available to all who “Check for Updates” in Settings.

Microsoft writes:

Windows 10, version 1909 is available for any user on a recent version of Windows 10 who manually selects “Check for updates” via Windows Update.

Microsoft will also be rolling out the update faster via Automatic Update.

This new update comes with performance improvements, some enterprise features and quality improvements.

Here’s how you can download Windows 10 November 2019 Update:

Go to Windows Update settings (Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update) Click Check for updates. Once the “Feature update to Windows 10, version 1909” update appears, you can select Download and install now.

Windows 10 November 2019 Update comes with the following features:

Quickly creating an event directly from the Calendar flyout on the Taskbar.

Better managing notifications, including a new button at the top of the Action Center and the ability to sort notifications by most recently shown.

Integrating OneDrive content online with traditional indexed results in the File Explorer search box.

The navigation pane on the Start menu now expands when you hover over it with your mouse to better inform where clicking goes.

Using your voice to activate third-party digital assistants from the Lock screen.

You can learn more about business features that are coming as part of this update here.

Via Neowin