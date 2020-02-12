After pushing an update to the Microsoft To Do for Android, Microsoft has updated the To Do app for Windows 10. Taking the app to Version 2.11.2002.7006, the update added a couple of useful new features to the task management app.

After installing the latest update, you’ll be able to easily use @mentions to assign tasks while you type. Also, the issues that caused issues with manual sorting has now been fixed in the update. The update brings accessibility fixes too. You can read the official changelog below.

Changelog

Using @mentions to assign tasks while you type? We’ve made it even easier now: press tab to auto-complete.

The sections within your Flagged Email list have had a slight name change to make the sections clearer.

We fixed an issue that caused you issues with manual sorting after exiting one of our automatic sort options.

We made a lot of accessibility fixes, including adjusting colors for better contrast and improving keyboard navigation within a list.

You can download and install Microsoft To Do app on your Windows 10 PC from here, or you can go to Microsoft Store and search for the app.