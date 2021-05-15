As usual Patch Tuesday is followed by problem Wednesday, and over the last few days, Windows 10 users are reporting issues related to KB5003173, released on the 11th May 2021.

Specifically, some users are complaining of high-pitched noises and spikes in volume, with Microsoft acknowledging the issue for those who have Dolby 5.1 surround sound systems.

Microsoft writes:

After installing this update, 5.1 Dolby Digital audio may play containing a high-pitched noise or squeak in certain apps when using certain audio devices and Windows settings.

Microsoft notes the issue does not occur when only using stereo and suggests the following mitigation.

Enable Spatial sound settings by right-clicking or long pressing on the volume icon in the notification area, selecting Spatial sound (Off) and selecting any of the available options.

Streaming the video or audio in a web browser or different app, instead of the app affected by this issue.

Microsoft says they are working on a resolution in a coming update.

via WindowsLatest