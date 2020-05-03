Although software companies quash all the critical bugs before shipping an update to the consumers in order to ensure a smooth rollout, minor issues in any software update are quite common. Similar will be the case with Microsoft’s upcoming major Windows 10 update, which is officially named Windows 10 May 2020 update(v2004).

According to Microsoft, Windows 10 May 2020 update has an issue that can sometimes intervene in the proper functioning of DISM, short for Deployment Image Servicing and Management, and as a result of which it’ll incorrectly report system corruption status. While the company had confirmed that it’ll bring a fix for the issue in an upcoming servicing release, we don’t exactly know as to whether Microsoft will officially release the May 2020 update with the known issue.

A couple of days ago, we reported that Microsoft pushed the release date of May 2020 update from May 12 to May 28. The delay, however, isn’t due to Microsoft wanting to fix the DISM bug before release. Instead, it’s a zero-day exploit in the OS that made Microsoft push the release date to the end of May.

Windows 10 May 2020 update brings a vast number of new features and should bring improved performance to low-end PCs. See the full changelog here.

via Windowslatest