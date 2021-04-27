AdDuplex has released the numbers for April 2021, giving us an insight into the market share of different Windows 10 versions. According to the stats, the May 2020 Update is still the most popular version of the OS, but the 20H2 update is only a decimal point behind the May update.

As you can see in the above image, Windows 10 May 2020 Update now holds 40.6% of the market. The May 2020 update is followed by Windows 10 October 2020 update(20H2) that holds 40.1% of the market share. Windows 10 v1909, on the other hand, has dropped to number three with the usage share now at 11.1% vs 18.4% last month. Windows 10 May 2019 Update has dropped down to 3.3%, and 0.7% of the users are on Windows 10 Insider builds.

It’s worth noting that the AdDuplex data is based on close to 80,000 PCs running UWP store apps, therefore, it doesn’t paint the whole picture.