Microsoft has released a new Cumulative Update KB4551762 for PCs running Windows 10 Version 1909 and Version 1903. Taking the OS Builds to 18362.720(for 1903) and 18363.720(for 1909), the update offers some security improvement and as expected, no new features. Interestingly, this is the second Cumulative update in a week, something which we don’t get to see often.

KB4551762 highlights

Updates a network communication protocol issue that provides shared access to files, printers, and serial ports.

Windows 10 Version 1909

KB4551762 brings no new fixes and improvements to PCs running Windows 10 Verison 1909.

This build includes all the improvements from Windows 10, version 1903.

No additional issues were documented for this release.

Windows 10 Version 1903

KB4551762 brings the following fix for PCs running Windows 10 Version 1903.

Security update to the Microsoft Server Message Block 3.1.1 (SMBv3).

Known issues in this update