It looks like Microsoft’s last optional update, Windows 10 KB4535996 has caused a lot of trouble for those who installed it. We reported last week that some users are complaining about BSODs, random freezes while trying to install the latest optional update and as a result of that, the KB4535996 update failed to install. But what is worse is that the update seems to have created new problems for some users.

Users on Microsoft Forum, Twitter, and on various other platforms voiced their concerns about the optional update because the update makes it impossible for some users to put their PCs on Sleep mode. Users are complaining that PCs are waking up automatically from the Sleep mode after installing the update.

Another user took to Twitter to confirm the existence of such a bug. “Since the latest Windows 10 updates, KB4537572 and KB4535996, my computer is waking itself from sleep every couple of hours. Didn’t do this prior to updates,” a user noted on Twitter.

“This needs to be addressed. We should be able to prevent an optional update if it causes problems. No I have to either pause updates for 7 days and then uninstall KB4535996 again. This update causes both my laptop and desktop to not go into sleep mode,” a user wrote on Microsoft’s answer forum.

Users are also facing issues such as FPS drops, audio stutters, increased boot times or boot failures. Thankfully, the update is working fine for the majority of the people, meaning only a handful of people are facing problems. But that doesn’t mean these are not pressing issues.

Unfortunately, Microsoft hasn’t acknowledged these issues just yet, so there are no official fixes available at this moment. But what you can do is uninstall the latest optional update and that should make everything normal once again.

HOW TO UNINSTALL WINDOWS 10 KB4535996 UPDATE

Hit Windows+I to open the Settings app Click the “Update & security” option. On the “Update & security” screen. Switch to the “Windows Update” tab. Click the “View update history” option. Click the “Uninstall updates” link.

via: Windowslatest