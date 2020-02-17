Microsoft’s last Patch Tuesday update KB4532693 is creating all sorts of problems for Windows 10 users. A few days ago, we reported users are complaining about Desktop returning to their default state, causing all the shortcuts and icons on the Desktop and Start Menu to disappear after installing Windows 10 KB4532693 update. Unfortunately, Windows 10 KB4532693 update appears to be way more disruptive than what it appears a few days ago.

Windows 10 users are now facing fresh troubles after installing Windows 10 KB4532693 update. Some users are reporting that the latest Patch Tuesday update deleted their personal files on the Desktop and what is even more concerning is that there is no way to bring all those deleted personal files back.

There is more. The KB4532693 update is also causing boot failures when users are trying to install the update. Some users are reporting that they are not being able to install the update as it gives a blue screen of death and boot failure. This issue, however, can be avoided just by uninstalling the update.

The good news is these issues are not going to cause troubles for a long period of time as Microsoft has started to investigate Windows 10 KB4532693 update issues and you know what that means. Microsoft will either deliver a new update or it will give us a step by step guide to fix these issues. Whatever the case may be, if you’re one of the users who didn’t install the latest cumulative update and now thinking of installing it on your PC, you should wait until Microsoft finds a solution to fix these bugs.

via WindowsLatest