Microsoft has released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 20175 for Insiders in the Dev Channel.

Importantly, unlike the last build, Windows Insiders with PCs that have AMD processors will be able to receive this build.

What’s new in Build 20175

Improving pinned sites in Microsoft Edge

Earlier this month, Microsoft announced ALT + TAB between apps and sites, the first of their new productivity enhancements coming to Microsoft Edge on Windows 10. Today, Microsoft is announcing another feature we’ve been working on to make you more efficient when browsing the web: quick access to tabs for your pinned sites. Clicking a pinned site on the Taskbar will now show you all of the open tabs for that site across any of your Microsoft Edge windows, just like you’d expect for any app with multiple open windows.

This feature is currently rolling out to a subset of Insiders today and requires Microsoft Edge Insider Build 85.0.561.0 or higher (Canary or Dev Channel).

NOTE: Since this is an early preview, existing sites on your Taskbar will not experience this new behaviour until you remove and re-pin them.

For more details on their new multitasking improvements, check out their post on the Microsoft Edge blog.

Introducing Reset-AppxPackage

For some time now, you’ve been able to reset your UWP apps in Settings – with today’s build Microsoft is now exposing this ability via PowerShell as well. To do this, you’ll need the appx package name, so your use of the command may look like this:

>> Get-AppxPackage *calculator* | Reset-AppxPackage

The benefit of enabling this via PowerShell is that if needed you will now be able to run the reset commands for certain system components that are not currently listed as available to reset in Settings, for example Start.

Please note by nature of this command, if you choose to run it it will reset your experience back to the default experience and you will lose the associated app data.

Powered by artificial intelligence capabilities of the Microsoft SQ1(TM) processor, Eye Contact helps to adjust your gaze on video calls so you appear to be looking directly in the camera on your Surface Pro X. Windows Insiders can turn this feature on via the Surface app on their Surface Pro X.

More new icons:

As part of their ongoing efforts to update the iconography across Windows, Insiders will notice Microsoft has begun rolling out new icons for both Sticky Notes and the Snip & Sketch app via updates from the Microsoft Store. Just like with the new Settings icon in the last build, these new icons look great on the Start menu with the theme-aware tiles introduced in Build 20161!

The Windows SDK is now flighting continuously with the Dev Channel. Whenever a new OS is flighted to the Dev Channel, the corresponding SDK will also be flighted. You can always install the latest Insider SDK from aka.ms/InsiderSDK. SDK flights will be archived in Flight Hub along with OS flights.

Fixes

Microsoft fixed an issue causing some systems to crash with a HYPERVISOR_ERROR bugcheck.

Microsoft fixed an issue resulting in tiles sometimes flashing unexpectedly in the Start menu when animating

Microsoft fixed an issue where the option the set Alt + Tab to “Windows Only” wasn’t working.

Microsoft fixed an issue that could result in apps unexpectedly appearing black when viewed under Magnifier with a large magnification.

Microsoft fixed an issue that could result in some stutter when gaming.

Microsoft fixed an issue resulting in Narrator not working with touch when touching a XAML item.

Microsoft fixed an issue resulting in Search not closing after selecting certain items in the search results.

Microsoft fixed an issue resulting in flickers when logging in.

Microsoft fixed an issue resulting in fonts not displaying correctly in some apps in the last two flights.

Microsoft fixed an issue that could result in Settings crashing if it’d been opened but minimized to the Windows Update page, and then you navigated to another settings page by clicking a URI.

Microsoft fixed an issue where clicking a link to System would result in an empty and unclosable Control Panel instance.

Known issues

Microsoft is working on a fix for an issue where some Microsoft Store games protected with Easy Anti-Cheat may fail to launch.

Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

If you are impacted by an issue where when pressing space while using the Korean IME in Edge and Chrome the last character was deleted, this has been fixed in Chromium as part of Bug 1099125. Microsoft will be removing this from the known issues with the next flight.

Microsoft is working on a fix for an issue where the min/max/close buttons are stuck in their original positions after resizing a UWP app. If you move the app window the position should update.

Microsoft is investigating reports that the new taskbar experience described above isn’t working for some pinned sites.

Microsoft is working on a fix for an issue where sometimes the “close all windows” action in the taskbar doesn’t close not all of the open tabs

Microsoft is working on a fix to enable live preview for pinned site tabs.

Microsoft is working on enabling the new taskbar experience for existing pinned sites. In the meantime, you can unpin the site from the taskbar, remove it from the edge://apps page, and then re-pin the site.

Microsoft is working on a fix for an issue where pinned sites don’t show all open tabs for a domain. In the meantime, you can fix this by pinning the site’s homepage rather than a specific page (e.g. pin microsoft.com rather than microsoft.com/windows).

Microsoft is working on a fix for an issue where Alt + Tabbing to a browser tab sometimes moves the previously active browser tab to the front of the Alt + Tab list as well.

Insider Preview Builds 20161 and below will expire on July 31st. To avoid hitting this expiration, you should update to Insider Preview Builds 20170 or newer.