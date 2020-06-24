Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 20152 for Dev Channel Insiders

Microsoft today announced the release of Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 20152 to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel (previously called Fast ring). This Build 20152 does not include any new features, but it comes with some bug fixes. You can find the full change log below.
Change log of Windows 10 Build 20152 :
Fixes
- We fixed an issue that could result in Notepad unexpectedly being removed after resetting your PC. If you were impacted by this, you can reinstall Notepad via Optional Features in Settings.
- We fixed an issue where the “Windows needs space to continue” dialog might have told you to select Continue but no Continue button was displayed.
- We fixed an issue that could result in the Windows Update icon unexpectedly not appearing in the notification area of the taskbar when an update was ready for reboot.
- We fixed an issue that could result in an IME typing as if it was ON, when it was actually in OFF state, and tapping the IME mode indicator in the taskbar wouldn’t change the mode.
Known issues
- We’re working on a fix for an issue causing some systems to crash with a HYPERVISOR_ERROR bugcheck.
- We’re looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.
- We’re aware of an issue where Notepad might fail to reopen files which were automatically saved during a PC restart (if that option is enabled in Settings). Documents can be recovered from %localappdata%\Notepad.
- Some Insiders may experience a bugcheck and rollback when attempting to update to this build if an Xbox controller is connected to your device. You may see error code 0xc1900101 in Windows Update History. To work around the issue, disconnect or unpair the Xbox controller to successfully update. (Please note that reconnecting the controller after the update will result in a bugcheck.)
- Starting with the last build, some games and applications may crash at launch or fail to install. We’ve identified the root cause and are working on a fix for a future flight.
- We’re investigating reports of the screen becoming dimmer after upgrading to the previous build.
- We’re aware of an issue where Task Manager reports 0.00 GHz CPU usage in the Performance tab.
- We’re working on a fix for an issue causing Reset this PC to always show the error “There was a problem resetting this PC” when launched from Settings. To work around the issue, use Advanced Startup (Windows RE) to start Reset this PC.
Source: Microsoft
