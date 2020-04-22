Microsoft has released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19613 for the Insiders in the Faster ring. The new update introduces a Cortana app update that will turn on Bing Answers and Assistant Conversations for 11 new regions and languages. Apart from that, the update brings no new features, but it comes with multiple bug fixes. You can read the official changelog below.

Other updates for Insiders

Cortana app update

We’re starting to roll out a Cortana app update for Insiders in the Fast ring that will turn on Bing Answers and Assistant Conversations for the following regions and languages:

Australia: English

Brazil: Portuguese

Canada: English/French

France: French

Germany: German

India: English

Italy: Italian

Japan: Japanese

Mexico: Spanish

Spain: Spanish

United Kingdom: English

If you use Windows in one of these languages, here are some examples to try with the update:

What’s the weather?

What can you do?

Convert one inch to centimeters

Look for version 2.2004.1706.0 to know you’ve received the update. This is a staggered rollout, so you may not see it right away.

Fixes

We fixed an issue that was causing app icons in the taskbar to not display correctly, including defaulting to the .exe icon. This issue may have also caused some Insiders to have more reliability issues with explorer.exe.

We fixed an issue impacting Windows Forms applications where the ImmSetOpenStatus() API wasn’t changing the IME mode correctly when setting focus to text fields while using the new Japanese or Chinese IMEs.

We fixed an issue from recent builds for Insiders with multiple monitors, resulting in Visual Studio sometimes not responding to clicks.

We fixed an issue where the doskey / listsize command had no effect.

We fixed an issue where the doskey /reinstall command killed the commandline session rather than reloading doskey.

We fixed an issue that could result in Settings crashing when uninstalling a font.

Known issues