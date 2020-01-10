Microsoft has added a new theme pack to the Microsoft Store for Windows 10 users. Titled ‘Dogs and Cats,’ the new theme pack contains 15 high-quality wallpapers, the description of which reads as follows:

Find your favorite fluffy, furry friend in these 15 images of cats and dogs. These images are free for Windows 10 Themes and are to be used as desktop wallpaper only.

Gallery

After downloading the collection, go to Start> Settings> Personalization> Themes and click on the theme you prefer.

To apply and change to the most appropriate color, based on the current wallpaper, go to Customize > Colors > Automatically select a primary color from the background.

You can download the ‘Dogs and Cats’ theme pack from this link.

via Walkingcat