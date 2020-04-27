Last week, Microsoft released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19613 for the Insiders in the Faster ring. The new update introduced a Cortana app update that will turn on Bing Answers and Assistant Conversations for 11 new regions and languages. For Build 19613 users, Microsoft today released a cumulative update (19613.1005). This build comes with no OS changes, it is released just for a servicing pipeline validation.

This update is designed to test our servicing pipeline with builds from the Active Development Branch in the Fast ring.

You can read the official changelog of Windows 10 Build 19613 below.

Cortana app update We’re starting to roll out a Cortana app update for Insiders in the Fast ring that will turn on Bing Answers and Assistant Conversations for the following regions and languages: Australia: English

Brazil: Portuguese

Canada: English/French

France: French

Germany: German

India: English

Italy: Italian

Japan: Japanese

Mexico: Spanish

Spain: Spanish

United Kingdom: English If you use Windows in one of these languages, here are some examples to try with the update: What’s the weather?

What can you do?

Convert one inch to centimeters Look for version 2.2004.1706.0 to know you’ve received the update. This is a staggered rollout, so you may not see it right away. Fixes We fixed an issue that was causing app icons in the taskbar to not display correctly, including defaulting to the .exe icon. This issue may have also caused some Insiders to have more reliability issues with explorer.exe.

We fixed an issue impacting Windows Forms applications where the ImmSetOpenStatus() API wasn’t changing the IME mode correctly when setting focus to text fields while using the new Japanese or Chinese IMEs.

We fixed an issue from recent builds for Insiders with multiple monitors, resulting in Visual Studio sometimes not responding to clicks.

We fixed an issue where the doskey / listsize command had no effect.

We fixed an issue where the doskey /reinstall command killed the commandline session rather than reloading doskey.

We fixed an issue that could result in Settings crashing when uninstalling a font. Known issues We’re aware Narrator and NVDA users that seek the latest release of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulty when navigating and reading certain web content. Narrator, NVDA and the Edge teams are aware of these issues. Users of legacy Microsoft Edge will not be affected. NVAccess has released a NVDA 2019.3 that resolves the known issue with Edge.

We’re looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

We’re investigating reports that the battery icon on the lock screen always shows close to empty, regardless of actual battery levels.

We’re investigating reports of IIS configuration being set to default after taking a new build. You will need to back up your IIS configuration and restore it after the new build is installed successfully.

Quickly switching between WSL distros using the File Explorer integration could cause a transient access error. We’ve identified the cause of this issue and are releasing a fix soon.

We’re investigating reports that some Insiders are experiencing unexpected freezes and bugchecks with error DPC WATCHDOG VIOLATION in the last few builds.

To update to the latest Windows 10 Insider Preview Build, head over to Settings> Update and security> Check for updates.

Source: Microsoft