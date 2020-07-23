If you are not seeing Windows 10 Build 20175 update, follow these steps

Microsoft yesterday released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 20175 to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel (previously knowns as Fast ring). This build comes with multitasking improvements for Edge web browser, Eye Contact feature to adjust your gaze on video calls and more.

After the build was released yesterday, several users reported that they were not offered this build from Windows Update. This is because of a service side issue that prevented some AMD and Intel devices from detecting the new build. Microsoft has now fixed the issue on the backend. If you were impacted, you can follow these steps to get the Windows 10 Build 20175 build.

Open the Start Menu. In the search box, type CMD.exe. On the right menu under Command Prompt, select Run as administrator. If prompted by UAC, choose Yes. From the elevated prompt, enter this command, then hit enter: net stop wuauserv Enter this command, then hit enter: rmdir /s /q C:\Windows\SoftwareDistribution\SLS Finally, enter this command, then hit enter: net start wuauserv Close the Command Prompt window. Open Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and check for updates.

Source: Microsoft