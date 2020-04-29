Microsoft has just released Windows 10 Insider Preview 20H2 Build 19619.1000 to insiders in the Fast ring. Besides announcing the latest Insider Build, Microsoft has also provided details on the Your Phone’s new phone music remote control feature, which will be available for every 20H2 Insider PCs running Windows 10 October 2018 Update or later. But it seems that only Insiders is getting access to the feature for now.

No. A PC running Windows 10 October 2018 Update or later. However, we always recommend updating to the latest version. — Vishnu Nath aka MicroShnu ??????? (@VishnuNath) April 29, 2020

Talking about the 20H2 Build 19619.1000, the new update doesn’t bring any new features other than the remote control feature, which, technically speaking, is not exclusive to the Build 19619. But the new 20H2 Insider Preview Build does offer a lot of bug fixes. You can see the official changelog below.

General changes & improvements

If the Sync button under Settings > Time & Language > Time fails due to network connectivity, the error now tells you that’s the issue.

Fixes

We fixed an issue resulting in some Insiders experiencing bugchecks with error DPC WATCHDOG VIOLATION in the last few builds. This is also believed to be the root cause of some Insiders experiencing their PC frequently freezing.

We fixed an issue while typing into the browser that could result in the Japanese IME unexpectedly being in Private mode even though the browser wasn’t in inPrivate mode.

We fixed an issue causing many Schannel errors to appear in the System event log.

We fixed an issue resulting in some unexpected characters showing up in the text strings of intl.cpl’s Additional Settings > Currency.

We fixed an issue resulting in stordiag.exe crashing on launch if you tried to open it while running a repro mode trace while filing feedback under the “Disks and Storage” context in the Feedback Hub.

Known issues

We’re aware Narrator and NVDA users that seek the latest release of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulty when navigating and reading certain web content. Narrator, NVDA and the Edge teams are aware of these issues. Users of legacy Microsoft Edge will not be affected. NVAccess has released a NVDA 2019.3 that resolves the known issue with Edge.

We’re looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

We’re still investigating an issue where the Documents and Downloads sections under Privacy show a broken icon next to their page name (just a rectangle).

We’re investigating reports that the battery icon on the lock screen always shows close to empty, regardless of actual battery levels.

We’re investigating reports of IIS configuration being set to default after taking a new build. You will need to back up your IIS configuration and restore it after the new build is installed successfully.

Quickly switching between WSL distros using the File Explorer integration could cause a transient access error. We’ve identified the cause of this issue and are releasing a fix soon.

To install the latest Windows 10 20H2 Insider Preview build, go to Windows Settings > Update & Security > Check for updates.