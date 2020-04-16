Today on the Windows Blog Microsoft announced the availability of Windows 10 Build 19041.207 to the Release Preview Ring.

Microsoft said they believe this is the final build which is expected to roll out to mainstream users, and further updates will be made via the normal monthly patching cycle.

Build 19041.207 (KB4550936) includes all of the 20H1 features in addition to the following quality improvements and security updates:

This build is cumulative and includes all the fixes released to Windows Insiders in the Slow ring in Build 19041.21 through Build 19041.173.

Microsoft fixed an issue that causes the Remote Procedure Call (RPC) service (rpcss.exe) to close unexpectedly and the device stops working. Then you must restart the device.

Microsoft fixed an issue that causes the Device Enrollment Status Page (ESP) on managed devices to stop responding if a policy that requires a restart is installed on the device.

Microsoft fixed an issue that might prevent the rear camera flash from functioning as expected on devices that have a rear camera.

It also includes the latest security updates to the Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows Kernel, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Media, Windows Shell, Windows Management, Windows Cloud Infrastructure, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Authentication, Windows Virtualization, Windows Core Networking, Windows Storage and Filesystems, Windows Update Stack, and the Microsoft JET Database Engine.

Microsoft warns that Windows Mixed Reality may not work correctly for many users on the May 2020 Update. If you regularly use Windows Mixed Reality, they recommend holding off taking the May 2020 Update via Release Preview for now. Microsoft is working on a fix which they hope to release in early May.

The update will be automatically pushed to a subset of Windows Insiders in the Release Preview ring at first, but everyone else in the ring can fetch it manually by checking for Updates in Settings.