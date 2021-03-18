The last feature uncovered today by Albacore in Windows 10 Insider Build 21337 is a new personalization feature called Device Usage.

The feature would allow users to specify what they intend to use their computer for, and then receive usage tips based on that information.

Categories include gaming, family, creativity, schoolwork, entertainment and business. Microsoft will provide the same list of use cases in the OOBE when installing Windows.

The description suggests the selection will only influence the usage tips presented to the user, and not what apps are installed or surfaced for example, and it does not appear Microsoft intends to use this information for making configuration changes to Windows or for marketing.

The feature is currently hidden and needs feature codes to unlock.