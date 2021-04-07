If you are a Windows 10 Insider and want to do a clean install, Microsoft has now made available a new build of Windows 10 21H2, in the form of an ISO.

The new ISO is the brand-new Build 21354 of the operating system which Microsoft released to Insiders today.

That build had the following new features:

It of course also brings a large number of fixes and improvements. Read all about that here.

You can download the ISO from Microsoft here.