Microsoft reiterates upcoming Windows 10 21H1 end of service in December

Windows 10 21H1 is about to reach its end of service (EOS) on December 13, 2022, which means it will no longer receive security updates. If you are still one of those using this Windows version, it is time to upgrade to the latest release to stay protected against attacks on future vulnerabilities that will no longer be patched in the coming months.

“To help keep you protected and productive, Windows Update will automatically initiate a feature update for Windows 10 consumer devices and non-managed business devices that are at, or within several months of reaching end of servicing,” Microsoft said. “This keeps your device supported and receiving monthly updates that are critical to security and ecosystem health. For these devices, you will be able to choose a convenient time for your device to restart and complete the update.”

The EOS next month will affect all the editions of Windows 10 21H1. It includes Windows 10 Enterprise, version 21H1; Windows 10 Enterprise multi-session, version 21H1; Windows 10 Education, version 21H1; Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, version 21H1; Windows 10 Home, version 21H1; Windows 10 Pro, version 21H1; Windows 10 Pro Education, version 21H1; and Windows 10 Pro for Workstations, version 21H1.

Affected users need to get the latest release of the Windows 10 system or upgrade to Windows 11 before the said date. Those who are running Windows 10, version 20H2 and later can check for the availability of Windows 10 22H2 (Windows 10 2022 Update) on their machine by going to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update > Check for updates. Microsoft announced the start of its release in October, and it should be rolling out now to all eligible devices. However, while it will increase the version number of a Windows 10 system, there are no big features to expect as Microsoft’s feature drop focus is on Windows 11 now.