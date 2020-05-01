On the 16th April Microsoft revealed that Windows 10 Build 19041 may be the version of the May 2020 Update which will be rolling out to consumers.

As has become the pattern, however, it appears Microsoft’s next major update to Windows 10 may be delayed.

Previously it has been rumoured that Windows 10 2004/May 2020 Update would be rolling out on the 12th May to consumers, but now Mary Jo Foley from ZDNet reports that the release may be delayed till the 28th May.

Foley speculates that this may be due to Microsoft wanting to fix a zero-day exploit in the OS before releasing the code to OEMs. Previously OEMs were due to get the code on the 28th April, but the final master may now go to OEMs on the 5th May and to developers on the 12th May.

Windows 10 May 2020 update brings a vast number of new features and should bring improved performance to low-end PCs. See the full changelog here.

Via WBI