Another Thursday is upon us once again! So, as always, Epic Games have rotated their storefront to make Windbound free to claim for a week.

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair who, the free game everyone is talking about now is Windbound as that’s the latest game Epic Games are giving away for free on the Epic Games Store, there’s literally no reason not to get it!

If survival-focused adventures aren’t your thing however then you’re in luck, as you only have to wait another week until you get another free game to claim and play. Next Thursday, on the 17th of February, the excellent puzzle game Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons will be free to claim.

Now that you know what’s up for grabs over the next two weeks, here’s a little bit about each of the games that will be on offer:

Windbound – Available Today

Shipwrecked alone on an uncharted island, explore, adapt and navigate the land and perilous seas to stay alive. Embark as Kara on a personal journey and discover the history of the idyllic Forbidden Islands; each holding the key to a mystery and unexpected revelations.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons – Available February 17th

Guide two brothers on an epic fairy tale journey from visionary Swedish film director, Josef Fares and top-tier developer Starbreeze Studios. Control both brothers at once as you experience co-op play in a single-player mode, like never before.