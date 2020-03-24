In its forum post, confirming the existent of the OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus announced that it would give away its upcoming flagship phones to its select community members for review before the OnePlus 8 launch event, which is all set to take place on April 15. This comes under OnePlus’s LAB program.

All the OnePlus community members(both OnePlus and non-OnePlus users) are eligible to participate in the OnePlus LAB program. In order to participate, you’ll have to provide your personal information, and if you’re currently using a OnePlus phone, the company wants to know the following:

How would you recommend your phone to your friends?

For those using other brands, you’ll need to write a review of an old phone as if you were still using it today. OnePlus community moderators will then select the best 10 applicants to whom the upcoming OnePlus flagship will be sent for review. OnePlus will select winners based on their writing, photography, videography skills, and creativity. Application will be open from now until 5 PM HKT, April 1st and the list of winners will be announced on April 2nd, 9 PM HKT.

If you get selected as a winner, you also have a chance to keep the smartphone with you forever. Once you upload the review, OnePlus will constantly evaluate likes/ replies/ views on the review. Those who manage to pass the evaluation will be able to keep the handset with them. Additionally, OnePlus will send custom-made the Lab special edition phone case.