Which Samsung Galaxy takes better photos, the S22 Ultra or the S21 Ultra?

The camera characteristics of Samsung’s latest and finest smartphone, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, are strikingly comparable to those of last year’s Galaxy S21 Ultra. Naturally, this raises the question of which is superior or whether there is any discernible difference at all. Thankfully, a few early photo samples have surfaced to assist in sorting this out.

In 2021, Samsung released the Galaxy S21 Ultra, a game-changing smartphone that went beyond the excitement of the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s 100 times Space Zoom to give an optical telephoto lens with ten times zoom. The digital zoom capabilities have been improved, and the 20 to 30 times zoom has proven useful at times, but the photographs are weaker than the optical zoom. Furthermore, the Macro and Night Mode, as well as the predicted solid performance in low-light conditions, make the Galaxy S21 Ultra one of the best smartphones for photography.

When Samsung launched the Galaxy S22 Ultra, it was a little disheartening to discover that the camera specs were essentially the same as the S21 Ultra. Rumors stated that photography would be significantly enhanced despite the lack of noteworthy camera hardware advancements, hinting at significant image processing refinements. Several head-to-head challenges recently proved the reality, with photographs from the earlier Galaxy S21 Ultra surfacing alongside those from the S22 Ultra.

Ice Universe, a well-known Samsung leaker, posted a fantastic sequence of images demonstrating how much the hybrid zoom has improved with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Overall, it produces a crisper image, even capturing tiny details like trees and masonry that the Galaxy S21 Ultra blurs and distorts at that zoom setting. A video from Danny Winget’s YouTube channel shows an overall improvement that is more visible in specific circumstances.

Cameras on the Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. the S21 Ultra

The most noticeable improvements are shown in zoom images, with significantly more detail visible in shots taken with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Even 100x zoom is useful at times, and 20-30x zoom rivals the quality of optical telephoto images. Even without utilizing Night Mode, nighttime shots are improved, and lens flares and noise are decreased. Samsung has been accused of over-processing photographs, although the most recent examples show scenes that appear realistic. It’s quite impressive.

It’s as if Samsung spent the year improving its software rather than allocating all its resources to improving the picture sensor. Perhaps the Galaxy S22 Ultra has taken a page from Google’s Pixel playbook by keeping virtually the same cameras yet upgrading photography with better and more complex software capabilities powered by a faster processor. The end-user doesn’t care how the photo quality is achieved as long as the output looks as nice in the picture as it does in real life. With the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung seemed to have discovered the perfect balance this year.