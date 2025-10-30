Where Is My Outbox In Outlook: A Step-By-Step Guide

Have you ever sent an email in Outlook and wondered where it goes before the recipient receives it? The Outbox folder is a temporary holding place for emails that are waiting to be sent. This is usually a very quick process, but sometimes emails can get stuck in the Outbox due to connectivity issues, large attachments, or other problems.

Understanding where your Outbox is and how to access it can be crucial for troubleshooting email sending issues. This guide will walk you through the steps to find your Outbox in various versions of Outlook, and what to do if emails are stuck there.

How Do I Find My Outbox in Outlook?

Locating the Outbox in the Outlook Desktop App

Open Outlook: Launch the Outlook application on your computer. Navigate the Folder Pane: On the left side of the Outlook window, you’ll see the Folder Pane. This pane lists all your email accounts and their respective folders. Find the Outbox: Scroll through the list of folders. The Outbox is usually located near the Inbox, Sent Items, and Drafts folders. It might be collapsed under your email account. Click the arrow next to your email address to expand the folder list if needed. Select the Outbox: Click on the “Outbox” folder. Any emails waiting to be sent will be displayed here.

Accessing the Outbox in Outlook Web App (OWA)

Open Your Web Browser: Launch your preferred web browser (e.g., Chrome, Firefox, Safari). Go to Outlook Web App: Navigate to the Outlook Web App URL provided by your organization or Microsoft (usually outlook.office.com). Log In: Enter your email address and password to log in. Find the Outbox: In the left-hand navigation pane, look for the “Folders” section. You might need to click on “More” to reveal all folders. Select the Outbox: Click on the “Outbox” folder to view any pending emails.

Finding the Outbox in the New Outlook (Preview)

The “New Outlook” experience is gradually replacing the classic Outlook desktop app. Here’s how to find the Outbox:

Open the New Outlook: Launch the “New Outlook” application. Navigate the Folder Pane: Similar to the desktop app, the Folder Pane is on the left side. Find the Outbox: Scroll through the folder list under your email account. The Outbox should be visible. Select the Outbox: Click on the “Outbox” to see the emails waiting to be sent.

Troubleshooting Emails Stuck in the Outbox

Sometimes, emails get stuck in the Outbox and don’t send. Here’s what you can do:

Check Your Internet Connection: Ensure you have a stable internet connection. Outlook needs an active connection to send emails. Check Attachment Size: Large attachments can sometimes cause sending issues. Try reducing the attachment size or sending it separately. Restart Outlook: Close and reopen Outlook. This can often resolve temporary glitches. Check Account Settings: Verify that your email account settings (incoming and outgoing server settings) are configured correctly. Send a Test Email: Send a simple email to yourself to see if it goes through. This can help identify if the problem is with a specific email or a general sending issue. Work Offline Mode: Make sure Outlook is not in “Work Offline” mode. Go to the “Send/Receive” tab and ensure “Work Offline” is not highlighted.

Tips for Managing Your Outbox

Regularly Check Your Outbox: Make it a habit to check your Outbox periodically to ensure emails are being sent promptly.

Quick Access to Your Pending Emails

Locating and managing your Outbox in Outlook is essential for smooth email communication. By following these steps, you can quickly find your Outbox and troubleshoot any issues that may arise.

FAQ

Where is the Outbox folder in Outlook 365?

The Outbox folder in Outlook 365 is typically located in the left-hand navigation pane, under your email account. You may need to expand the folder list to see it.

Why are my emails stuck in the Outbox?

Emails can get stuck in the Outbox due to various reasons, including a poor internet connection, large attachments, incorrect account settings, or Outlook being in offline mode.

How do I resend an email stuck in the Outbox?

Open the email from the Outbox, click “Send,” and ensure you have a stable internet connection. If it still doesn’t send, try restarting Outlook.

Can I delete emails from the Outbox?

Yes, you can delete emails from the Outbox. Simply select the email and press the “Delete” key or right-click and choose “Delete.”

Understanding Outlook Folder Locations

Here’s a quick comparison of where to find the Outbox in different Outlook environments:

Outlook Version Location in Interface Outlook Desktop App Left Folder Pane, under your email account. May need to expand folder list. Outlook Web App (OWA) Left Navigation Pane, in the “Folders” section (may need to click “More” to see all folders). New Outlook (Preview) Left Folder Pane, under your email account.

