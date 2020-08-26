While OxygenOS is one of the best, if not the best Android Skin for its clean UI and smoothness, there is a rather interesting as well as unknown story behind how OnePlus ended up settling on the name OxygenOS.

According to OnePlus, it received an overwhelming 75,000 entries in a naming contest held back in 2015. Of the 75,000 entries, the company picked up OxygenOS. Interestingly, the company also consulted a Chemistry professor to know if it could include potassium in the name. Before choosing OxygenOS, OnePlus also shortlisted 10 other names for the Skin. These are:

  • Opus
  • Nomad OS
  • CosmOS
  • Muse
  • Karma
  • OnePlus ROM
  • StratOS
  • Carbon
  • ElementOS
  • DaVinci

OnePlus is currently working on OxygenOS 11, which is based on Android 11. There will be a number of exciting new features that will be making their way into the OxygenOS: Always on Display, the ability to enable fingerprint lock for images marked as hidden in the Gallery app, notification sound when your phone is fully charged, Folders within app drawers, a bunch of useful features for Zen Mode and many more.

If you’re to choose any one of these aforementioned names, what’d you pick? Let us know in the comments below.

