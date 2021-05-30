We reported in March that WhatsApp will soon offer the ability to play voice messages back faster than real-time, something already available in apps like Telegram.

The feature was uncovered by WABetaInfo, and looks something like this.

As can be seen from the screenshots, users will be able to easily switch from 1x to 1.5x to 2x regular playback speed by tapping on the speed label. The pitch of the voice is also preserved, so there is no Mickey Mouse effect.

AreaMobile now reports that the feature is rolling out to WhatsApp users, on mobile and also on the WhatsApp Web app, and should mean less time is wasted on long-winded correspondents.