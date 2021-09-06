To be able to react to messages is something that apps like Slack, Skype, Microsoft Teams have been offering for years, and now WhatsApp too wants to join the bandwagon by adding the ability to react to messages. According to WhatsApp tipster WABetainfo, the Facebook-owned chat messenger will add the ability to react to messages to its iOS and Android client in a future update.

Besides confirming the feature, the tipster also shared some details about the feature. If the tipster is to be believed, a message can have an infinite amount of reactions, and you’ll be able to select any emoji from the emoji panel. However, when the number of the reactions exceeds 999, the recipient will see 999+. Also, everyone will be able to see who reacted to a message. WABetainfo also shared a screenshot of the UI of the upcoming reaction emoji, which you can see below.

However, the tipster didn’t share a timeline as to when we can expect the feature to arrive on WhatsApp, nor do we know anything about which WhatsApp client will get the feature first.

In all likelihood, the reaction feature will first be available for the beta version of WhatsApp, and after a few days of testing, the Facebook-owned is likely to make it available for the general public.

If you’re a WhatsApp user., are you excited about the feature? Let us know down in the comments.