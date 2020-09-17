WhatsApp is hard at work to bring new features that can improve the overall experience, but apart from that, the Facebook-owned company wants to make sure that it takes care of users’ privacy. The instant chat messaging platform brought noteworthy privacy features in the last couple of years and is continuing its work towards bringing more.

One of the privacy-oriented features that the WhatsApp is currently working on is fingerprint authentication for WhatsApp Web sessions. According to WABetainfo, Facebook-owned is working a new feature that will let users use their fingerprint to initiate a web session.

For those who’re not familiar, in order to initiate a WhatsApp web session, you currently need to scan a QR code on their desktop/laptop screen using your smartphone — and that’s the only way! But now since WhatsApp is also working on fingerprint authentication support for its web companion, users will also be able to initiate web sessions by using their fingerprint. However, it’s currently not clear whether the fingerprint authentication system will replace the feature that requires scanning QR code in order to initiate new web sessions.

The feature is currently in the developmental phase, meaning we might have to wait a while before the feature becomes available for the general public. So, Stay tuned for more updates about this upcoming new feature.