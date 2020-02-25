Like every major social media platform, WhatsApp is working towards adding Dark Mode to its service. The Facebook-owned company recently rolled out Dark Mode to WhatsApp for Android and iOS Beta users. And in order to maintain a similar design across all its platforms, Facebook is currently working on Dark Mode for WhatsApp for Web Desktop.

According to WhatsApp fan site WABetainfo, Facebook is currently internally testing the Dark Mode for WhatsApp Web and Desktop. WABetainfo also gave us a pictorial representation of what the Dark Mode will like on WhatsApp Web and Desktop. You can see the below image for a detailed look.

Gallery

As you can see in the above images, the Dark Mode already seems to be well-implemented and require only a few design tweaks here and there which is good news because it means the Dark Mode for WhatsApp Web and Desktop is close to completion, which, in turn, means the Dark Mode is going to go public for WhatsApp Web and Desktop very soon.

Since the feature is not publicly available, there is no option to enable or Disable Dark Mode in WhatsApp. Nevertheless, once the feature becomes widely available there will be a toggle to turn the feature on or off

How many of you use WhatsApp Web or Desktop? Let us know in the comments below.