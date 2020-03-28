In a strange move, WhatsApp has reduced the video status duration limit from 30 seconds to 15 seconds in India. In other words, WhatsApp users in India can no longer be able to post video status longer than 15 seconds.

Facebook is yet to make an official announcement behind the move, but, according to the WhatsApp fan website, WABetainfo, the step was taken to “reduce the traffic on the server infrastructures.” The website also claims that the reduction in the limit is not going to be a permanent thing. In all likelihood, WhatsApp users in India will get back the previous limit of 30 seconds when the country eases the lockdown, which was enforced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interestingly enough, the new 15 seconds cap has been introduced only to India. Nevertheless, if you’re based in India, you can still be able to upload a video longer than 15 seconds, but you’ll have to divide the video into two 15-second parts if you’re planning to upload a 30-second video. And if it’s longer than 30 seconds, you can do the math.

If you’re based in India., try uploading a video let us know whether you’re seeing the 15 seconds cap?